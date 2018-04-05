 Infiniti finally warms up to CarPlay as it builds a new infotainment system — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Infiniti finally warms up to CarPlay as it builds a new infotainment system

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Infiniti will make its cars more high-tech by introducing an array of new features, including a state-of-the-art infotainment system. It won’t arrive until 2021, so the company will update its current infotainment system next year.

The post Infiniti finally warms up to CarPlay as it builds a new infotainment system appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.