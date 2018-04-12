Inflation rate dips to 2-yr low at 13.34% in March - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Inflation rate dips to 2-yr low at 13.34% in March – Vanguard
Inflation rate dips to 2-yr low at 13.34% in March
Inflation rate in Nigeria dropped to 13.34 percent year-on-year (YoY) in March 2018 from 14.33 percent previous month, the lowest level in two years, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported. The statistics office noted in the Consumer …
