 Inflation rate dips to 2-yr low at 13.34% in March - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Inflation rate dips to 2-yr low at 13.34% in March – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Inflation rate dips to 2-yr low at 13.34% in March
Vanguard
Inflation rate in Nigeria dropped to 13.34 percent year-on-year (YoY) in March 2018 from 14.33 percent previous month, the lowest level in two years, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported. The statistics office noted in the Consumer
Nigeria's inflation rate dropped to 13.34% in March – NBSPulse Nigeria
Industrial output expands at 7.1%; March retail inflation eases to 4.28%Business Standard
At 13.34%, March Inflation Rate May Influence MPC Rates CutIndependent Newspapers Limited
Economic Times –The Hindu –Ventures Africa –Livemint
all 98 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.