Inflation rate drops to 13.34% in March —NBS — Nigeria Today

Inflation rate drops to 13.34% in March —NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday said the country’s Consumer Price Index which measures inflation rose by 13.34 per cent (year-on-year) in March 2018. The bureau in the report said the 13.34 per cent rate for March is 0.99 percentage points less than the 14.33 per cent recorded in February. The report said this […]
