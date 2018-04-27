 Info minister lauds Buhari’s invitation to the U.S — Nigeria Today
Info minister lauds Buhari’s invitation to the U.S

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari is a proof of the cordial relations between the two countries.

