 Ingenious digital swear jar uses voice recognition to penalize you for bad words — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ingenious digital swear jar uses voice recognition to penalize you for bad words

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Want to stop *@$%ing swearing so much? Then get yourself a swear jar. Want to stop swearing so much, while also getting a unique new gadget for the home? Then get yourself this smart swear jar instead.

The post Ingenious digital swear jar uses voice recognition to penalize you for bad words appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.