Inside story of Plateau lake that abducts people if not appeased [PHOTO] — Nigeria Today

Inside story of Plateau lake that abducts people if not appeased [PHOTO]

There exists a Crater Lake Am-Pidong in Ampang West of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, which is dreaded for abducting people if it is not appeased. The Crater Lake, formed reportedly as a result of volcanic eruptions, covers an area of 0.5 hectares. It is also estimated to be 11km deep and has never […]

Inside story of Plateau lake that abducts people if not appeased [PHOTO]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

