Inspired by Nubia, Oluko steps out with Bowale - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Inspired by Nubia, Oluko steps out with Bowale – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Inspired by Nubia, Oluko steps out with Bowale
The Punch
Oluseun Jacob is like many musicians but he has special interest in afro singer, Segun Akinlolu, aka Beautiful Nubia. It is thus not surprising that when his (Jacob's) talent began to flower, he began to take after the dreadlocked artiste. This is …
Special Treats To Try This April
CGF welcomes Team Nigeria to Games Village ahead today's opening ceremony
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!