 Inspiring story of a 94 year old Nigerian sickle cell survivor and how she survived against all odds — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Inspiring story of a 94 year old Nigerian sickle cell survivor and how she survived against all odds

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A beautiful 94-year-old Nigerian woman has shared her motivational story of how against all odds, she survived being a sickle cell for all these years. Ninety-four years and still alive and kicking, Alhaja Ashiata Abike Onikoyi nee Laguda’s story is one that defies logic. Born with the dreaded though relatively unknown Sickle Cell anaemia at […]

The post Inspiring story of a 94 year old Nigerian sickle cell survivor and how she survived against all odds appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.