 Institute decries rising credit default, unveils 'Pay Your Bills Campaign' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Institute decries rising credit default, unveils ‘Pay Your Bills Campaign’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Institute decries rising credit default, unveils 'Pay Your Bills Campaign'
The Nation Newspaper
Worried by the rising incidence of credit default in the system, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), Professor Chris Onalo, has called on public institutions, corporate organisations and individuals to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.