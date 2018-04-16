Insurance Broker Marsh Working With IBM on Blockchain Platform — Nigeria Today

Insurance Broker Marsh Working With IBM on Blockchain Platform
Global insurance company Marsh is piloting a proof of insurance platform on a blockchain with IBM’s help.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!