Insurgency: PCNI trains 372 primary school teachers in Yobe — Nigeria Today

Insurgency: PCNI trains 372 primary school teachers in Yobe

The Presidential Committee for North-East Initiative (PCNI) and Yobe Government on Wednesday commenced a five-day training of 372 primary school teachers in Damaturu.

The PCNI Programme Officer, Mrs Faith Anifowoshe, said that the committee was in Yobe to build the capacity of primary school teachers following the aftermath of insurgency in the state.

“We are actually in Yobe State to commence a capacity building of 372 primary school teachers who were disintegrated by insurgency in the North-East.

“This will enable children in this part of the country to get the required knowledge after lots of them were forced to abandon their education.

“At the end of this programme, we hope the teachers will be better equipped to handle the challenging situation at hand.

“This is because education in the North-East, even before the crisis, is a bit backward compared to other parts of the country, which is made worse by the insurgent activities,” Anifowoshe said.

One of the facilitators, Dr Ali Ibrahim of Yobe State University, said that the major aim was to improve the teaching and learning capacity of teachers and students in the state.

“This is designed to be achieved through various modules developed by the university, categorised into three: Psychosocial Support (PSS), Conflicts and Disaster Risk Management (CDRM) and Pedagogy of Teaching,” Ibrahim said.

He expressed happiness on the turnout of the participants, saying, “the turnout is excellent. The classrooms are filled. I have seen the enthusiasm, the courage and resilience in the participants”.

Some of the participants expressed appreciation and promised to utilise the skills acquire in the training.

One of the participants, Ibrahim Balami, said, “The training will really improve our methods of teaching.

“We will go back to our respective schools to share the skills with our colleagues who do not have the opportunity to attend.”

