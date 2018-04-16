Intel leaks suggest a 40th-anniversary CPU is coming soon — Nigeria Today

Intel leaks suggest a 40th-anniversary CPU is coming soon
It’s been nearly 40 years since Intel’s first x86 chip, the 8086, hit the market and to commemorate the momentous occasion, rumor has it Intel is planning to roll out a special edition processor with a few tricks up its sleeve.
The post Intel leaks suggest a 40th-anniversary CPU is coming soon appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!