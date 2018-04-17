Intel teams with Microsoft to bring advanced memory scanning to Windows Defender — Nigeria Today

Intel teams with Microsoft to bring advanced memory scanning to Windows Defender

Intel announced its refreshed security push during the RSA security convention The company revealed a collaboration with Microsoft that places Intel’s new GPU-based Advanced Memory Scanning technology in Windows Defender.

The post Intel teams with Microsoft to bring advanced memory scanning to Windows Defender appeared first on Digital Trends.

