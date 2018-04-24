 International identity community arrives in Abuja for ID4Africa 2018 - Biometric Update — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

International identity community arrives in Abuja for ID4Africa 2018 – Biometric Update

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Biometric Update

International identity community arrives in Abuja for ID4Africa 2018
Biometric Update
Nigeria's National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) welcomed delegates to the ID4Africa 2018 at a press conference Monday in the capital Abuja, as delegates arrived for registration. Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Atick announced the launch of a
We can't produce national identity cards for everyone – NIMCThe Punch
International Identity Day: ID4Africa, NIMC, others to petition UNThe Nation Newspaper
NIN will be required for international passport, bank transaction – NIMCDaily Trust
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.