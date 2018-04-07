International Marathons Live on Kwesé Free Sports UHF 32 — Nigeria Today

International Marathons Live on Kwesé Free Sports UHF 32

24-hour local sports TV station, Kwesé Free Sports UHF 32, will air three major international marathons in the month of April.

The Rotterdam Marathon plays host to thousands of runners from home and abroad. The route is flat and traffic-free, making the marathon a fast race. The race will start at the iconic Erasmus Bridge and finish line is at the renowned Coolsingel. It holds on Sunday 8 April and it will be televised live on Kwesé Free Sports UHF 32 from 8.45am.

Kwesé Free Sports UHF 32 will also broadcast the world’s oldest annual marathon and one of the most prestigious road racing events, The Boston Marathon which comes up on Monday 16 April. The athletic spectacle takes a winding route through the city, encompassing 26 miles of Boston’s streets and providing many opportunities to see the action. The marathon has become a symbol of the Boston community, and of endurance and team spirit. Kick-off time is 2pm local time.

The annual marathon race over the classic distance of 42.195km in Hamburg, Germany will also air on Kwesé Free Sports UHF 32 on 29 April 2018. This road racing event has been described as Germany’s biggest spring marathon and has been on since 1986. The Hamburg Marathon is a sightseeing tour through the city including all of Hamburg’s highlights. The start is located at the main entrance of the Hamburg Congress Centre and finishes at the Television Tower in front of Hamburg Congress Centre. Broadcast is scheduled to kick-off at 8.15am local time.

“To watch these international road racing events, viewers simply need to tune their television sets to UHF 32 on analogue television in Lagos. This means that they do not need a satellite TV decoder to watch the marathons”.

Kwesé Free Sports UHF 32 had in February broadcast the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. The channel is also the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Viewers of this free premium sports channel will be able to watch 32 live matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Kwesé Free Sports UHF 32 a part of the largest and only pan-African Free-to-Air (FTA) network available in more than 24 countries in Africa.

