International SME convention to lay roadmap for industrial revolution 4.0: MSME Minister (Watch Video) - Knn India — Nigeria Today

International SME convention to lay roadmap for industrial revolution 4.0: MSME Minister (Watch Video) – Knn India
|
Knn India
|
International SME convention to lay roadmap for industrial revolution 4.0: MSME Minister (Watch Video)
Knn India
New Delhi, Apr 23 (KNN) The International Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) convention is to pave a roadmap for the industrial revolution 4.0, Minister of State (I/C) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Giriraj Singh said. Singh said that …
FIRS, Partner SMEDAN To Increase Voluntary Tax Compliance By MSMEs
FIRS, JTB, SMEDAN take tax awareness to SMEs
FIRS, SMEDAN to increase voluntary tax compliance by MSMEs
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!