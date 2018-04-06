Internet Can't Replace TV in Nigeria C - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Internet Can’t Replace TV in Nigeria C – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Internet Can't Replace TV in Nigeria C
THISDAY Newspapers
From the onset, the introduction of television to Nigeria in 1959 was basically for political and education reasons. But shortly after establishing this audio-visual medium of communication in Nigeria, government, corporate bodies and individuals …
