Internet Explorer has a zero-day bug that Microsoft needs to fix — Nigeria Today

Internet Explorer has a zero-day bug that Microsoft needs to fix

There is a rather sophisticated Internet Explorer zero-day bug that is apparently in the wild. It was discovered by Chinese antivirus company Qihoo 360 Core and infects PCs via a malicious Office document.

The post Internet Explorer has a zero-day bug that Microsoft needs to fix appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

