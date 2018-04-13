Internet-free Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro aimed toward keeping students on task — Nigeria Today

Internet-free Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro aimed toward keeping students on task
Samsung has announced the launch of its Galaxy J2 Pro smartphone in South Korea. The device supports all the basic functions of a phone such as calling and texting, but it can’t connect to 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, or Wi-Fi.
The post Internet-free Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro aimed toward keeping students on task appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!