Invasion of Senate plotted by FG against Saraki- Wike — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

…says FG still plans to frame him Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the invasion of the Senate was an official plot by the Federal Government to overthrow the Senate Leadership. Governor Wike also declared that the Federal Government is still plotting to frame him, saying that the latest plan hatched by the Federal Government is for someone programmed by the Security Agencies to claim that he received $3 million from the Rivers State Governor.

