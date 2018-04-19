 Invasion of Senate: Sack service chiefs now – Enugu lawmakers tell Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Invasion of Senate: Sack service chiefs now – Enugu lawmakers tell Buhari

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Enugu State House of Assembly, Thursday, demanded the immediate sack of all Service Chiefs in Nigeria. DAILY POST reports that the lawmakers made the demand at plenary where they unanimously condemned the invasion of the Senate chambers, Wednesday, by thugs who took away the mace. They said all heads of security agencies should be […]

Invasion of Senate: Sack service chiefs now – Enugu lawmakers tell Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.