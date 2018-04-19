Invasive alien plants in South Africa pose huge risks, but they can be stopped - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Invasive alien plants in South Africa pose huge risks, but they can be stopped – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Invasive alien plants in South Africa pose huge risks, but they can be stopped
Mail & Guardian
There is a massive army marching across South Africa. It's silent and looks harmless, but it's growing by the day. It's depleting the country's water supply, intensifying wildfires, reducing agricultural productivity and threatening globally …
SA ready to blossom at Chelsea Show
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!