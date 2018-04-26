 Investors' shun FBN's shares despite 25 Kobo dividend payment - NEWSTAGE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Investors’ shun FBN’s shares despite 25 Kobo dividend payment – NEWSTAGE

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


NEWSTAGE

Investors' shun FBN's shares despite 25 Kobo dividend payment
NEWSTAGE
Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday failed to embrace the shares of FBN Holding Plc, despite the firm's announcement of its year ended December 31 2017 annual accounts indicating a 25 kobo per share dividend payout to shareholders
Total, Dangote Cement lead stock market's N16b lossGuardian (blog)
Stock market resumes downtrend with N16bn lossNew Telegraph Newspaper
NSE! Equities relapse amidst tight tradesRipples Nigeria
WorldStage –Independent Newspapers Limited –Daily Nigerian News
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.