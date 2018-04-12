Investors Target 100,000 Hectares For Soya Beans Cultivation — Nigeria Today

Investors Target 100,000 Hectares For Soya Beans Cultivation

Agro Investors on the platform of Madaki Agro Services Limited have said they are targeting an investment of 100,000 hectares of Arable land in soya beans cultivation in the next five years. The executive director, Operations, Mike Enahoro stated this while speaking with Journalists at the group’s investment briefing in Abuja, Yesterday. According to him […]

The post Investors Target 100,000 Hectares For Soya Beans Cultivation appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

