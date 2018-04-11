IoT Group revives a power plant to fuel a blockchain applications complex — Nigeria Today

IoT Group revives a power plant to fuel a blockchain applications complex
IoT Group teamed up with Australia’s Hunter Energy to revive an old coal-fueled power station located in Hunter Valley. Inside the facility will be a Blockchain Application Complex serving up power at wholesale cost.
The post IoT Group revives a power plant to fuel a blockchain applications complex appeared first on Digital Trends.
