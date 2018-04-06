 Iowa City meets UNESCO literary leaders from across the globe - Iowa City Press Citizen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Iowa City meets UNESCO literary leaders from across the globe – Iowa City Press Citizen

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Iowa City Press Citizen

Iowa City meets UNESCO literary leaders from across the globe
Iowa City Press Citizen
The State Department notified UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova of the decision Thursday. Video provided by Newsy Newslook. 636586195253926300-IMG-6252.jpg Buy Photo. Left to right, Mylene Gauthier, Ali Bowden, David Ryding and Kristin Vidarsdottir
Reading, writing without computer knowledge is illiteracy –UNESCONew Telegraph Newspaper
30% of school age Nigerian girls married – UNESCOThe Punch
Czech UNESCO listed documentary treasures go on showRadio Prague
Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release) –teleSUR tv HTTPS (press release) (blog) –Africa Independent Television –Tolerance.ca
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.