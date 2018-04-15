 Iran bans foreign social media networks in schools - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Iran bans foreign social media networks in schools – Vanguard

Iran bans foreign social media networks in schools
Iran's ministry of education on Sunday banned the use of foreign social media networks in schools, the ILNA news agency reported, amid a push by Tehran to limit the influence of outside online platforms. social media. Schools must “only use domestic

