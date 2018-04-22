Iran's foreign minister warns nation will restart 'nuclear activities' if US withdraws from accord - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Iran’s foreign minister warns nation will restart ‘nuclear activities’ if US withdraws from accord – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Iran's foreign minister warns nation will restart 'nuclear activities' if US withdraws from accord
Washington Post
The reaction of the international community would “not be pleasant” for the United States if President Trump decides to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday. In …
Iran warns US against pulling out of nuclear deal
Iran's foreign minister says resuming nuke program on table if US scuttles deal
Iranian FM Zarif, PM Netanyahu trade barbs over Iranian regional involvement
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!