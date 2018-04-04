 Iran's Government is Debating a Ban on Telegram Over Its ICO — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Iran’s Government is Debating a Ban on Telegram Over Its ICO

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Iran’s president has spoken out against aired plans to ban Telegram’s messaging app over fears its new token may undermine the national currency.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.