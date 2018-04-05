'Ire' Singer lists his most fulfilling career moments yet - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

‘Ire’ Singer lists his most fulfilling career moments yet – Pulse Nigeria



Pulse Nigeria 'Ire' Singer lists his most fulfilling career moments yet

Pulse Nigeria

With his sophomore album 'About 30' due to be released anytime soon, the urban highlife artist shares the most fulfilling moments of his career thus far. Eponymous menswear brand T.I Nathan recently unveiled its latest collection titled August …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

