Irede Foundation organises walk for children with limb loss — Nigeria Today

Irede Foundation organises walk for children with limb loss

As part of its activities to create awareness for children living with this condition, Irede Foundation, a non-for-profit organization, has announced its annual walk for 2018 with the theme “Out on a Limb”. This year’s walk is focused on putting an end to stigmatization towards children living with congenital and acquired limb loss and encouraging an inclusive society.

According to a statement from the Foundation, the organization is focused on enabling children aged 0-18 years, living with limb loss live a life of fulfilment; letting them know that there are no limits to their potentials.

“In line with our project of the year, the theme for the walk is #PowerOf6 as our goal is to empower 60 child amputees with limbs.

“Providing 60 limbs can be made possible through donations and partnerships from well-meaning philanthropic individuals, organizations and various governmental bodies. Hence, the general public is invited for ‘Out on a Limb’ awareness walk scheduled for Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 7 am” the statement said.

The two-kilometre will take place at three different locations in Lagos and other location across Nigeria and outside Nigeria simultaneously. “The walk will start at YMCA building Ikeja, LASPOTECH gate Ikorodu, Ajeromi Ifelodun local government, Ajegunle and the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Ojo.

Participants can register at https://it.ly/tifoutonalimb. We are looking forward to having some celebrities at the event and we also hope to raise funds through this walk for the child amputees. We encourage everyone to come with their friends so that together we can support to the cause of empowering children living with limb loss and putting an end to inequality” the statement said.

