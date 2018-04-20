Is Cynthia Morgan pregnant? See what these fans have to say! — Nigeria Today

Is Cynthia Morgan pregnant? See what these fans have to say!

It all started when Adesua Etomi called our attention all over again to what we have noticed for a while now, and that is the absence and silence of artiste Cynthia Morgan.

Her simple question “Where is Cynthia Morgan?” raised curious brows leading many to join in the search for the talented singer and songwriter.

While many joined in the search, others simply stated that Cynthia is pregnant.

Funnily enough, not one, not two comments mentioned pregnancy, but a handful of followers hinted that Madrina is on the 9 months journey and that is the reason for her absence.

Cynthia Morgan is not only talented in her chosen craft, she is also quite outspoken which makes her silence suspicious.

If indeed it is pregnancy, all good, we wish her well.

Source – 36ng

The post Is Cynthia Morgan pregnant? See what these fans have to say! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

