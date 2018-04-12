Is Fendi this year's Gucci? - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Is Fendi this year’s Gucci? – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Is Fendi this year's Gucci?
Pulse Nigeria
When it comes to logomania, we wonder if the OG Italian luxury brand Fendi is back to take Gucci's crown. Published: 26 minutes ago; Ntianu Obiora. Print; eMail · The famous Fendi monogram logo play. The famous Fendi monogram logo. (The Debrief). 24/7 …
Bagging the 'it' bag
