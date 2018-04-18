Is George Harrison Still Alive Or Dead — Nigeria Today

Is George Harrison Still Alive Or Dead

George Harrison is no longer alive. He died on November 29 2001 at age 58 in Los Angeles, California, USA. George Harrison was an English guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer who achieved international fame as the lead guitarist of the Beatles. Often referred to as “the quiet Beatle”. George Harrison was in 1997 diagnosed with throat […]

