 Is IG Idris The Biblical Wicked Servant? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Is IG Idris The Biblical Wicked Servant?

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Tunde Asaju Those who accuse Pa Bubu of not having the liver to hammer his appointees are missing something. As checkpoint experts like to say, Pa Bubu loves to ‘show appreciation’. Our president cannot bring himself to betray friends and associates even when, as some would add they look crooked.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.