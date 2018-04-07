Is Police Your Friend? Ruggedman Asks In New Music Video (WATCH) — Nigeria Today

Is Police Your Friend? Ruggedman Asks In New Music Video (WATCH)

Nigerian ace rapper, Ruggedman has finally released the visuals for his much talked about song “Is Police Your Friend?”

In the 4 minutes 13 seconds video, the rapper can be seen and heard lending his bars to the protest against police violence and gross abuse to human rights as captured by the recent social media campaign under the hash-tag #EndSars.

The song also expresses the challenges of the everyday Nigerian and gives us a food for thought in the midst of very dope rhymes.

The star studded music video features the likes of comedians Frank Donga, Mr Hyenana. Actors Doris Simeone and Ijebu. Alongside fashion stylist Jerry of 710 Vision and singer Water.

The beautiful part of the song is how Ruggedman adds the voice/words of the super efficient Lagos State Police PRO “Supol Dolapo Opeyemi Badmus”. Taken from a video in which she is seen and heard stating certain dos and donts on police actions.

The song also contains samples from “American Faaji” by The Paramount King of Fuji Abass Akande Obesere.

The video was directed by Dr. Nell for Rugged Records.

Watch video below:

