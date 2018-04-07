 Is Police Your Friend? Ruggedman asks with New Music Video | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today
Is Police Your Friend? Ruggedman asks with New Music Video | Watch on BN

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian ace rapper, Ruggedman, known for contributing timeless hits to the Nigerian hip hop industry comes back with a hot new single after laying low for a while. The song titled Is Police Your Friend expresses the challenges of the everyday Nigerian and gives us a food for thought in the midst of very very […]

The post Is Police Your Friend? Ruggedman asks with New Music Video | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

