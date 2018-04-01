Is this art? Controversy over cannibalistic performance art — Nigeria Today

Is this art? Controversy over cannibalistic performance art

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Latvian performance artist Arturs Bērziņš has managed to spark a heated debate about the ethics of his latest project, where he sliced bits of flesh from the backs of a man and a woman, cooked them in a frying pan and fed it back to them.

Bērziņš’ controversial performance, named Eschatology, was staged on March 6, at the Museum LV un Grata JJ, in Riga.

As promised, those in attendance were treated to something they had most likely never seen before.

Some people notified the police about it, but so far the authorities have exercised caution, arguing that even though the ethical aspect of having this sort of performance broadcast online is questionable, the event itself does not constitute a crime.

