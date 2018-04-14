Is this the most watched woman on TV? Nicola Walker on marriage, success over 40 and new drama The Split - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Is this the most watched woman on TV? Nicola Walker on marriage, success over 40 and new drama The Split – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Is this the most watched woman on TV? Nicola Walker on marriage, success over 40 and new drama The Split
Telegraph.co.uk
Silk top, £270, and silk skirt, £319, both Diane Von Turn on the television these days and you're almost bound to see Nicola Walker – playing a cop, a farmer or even a lesbian vicar. Next up? A steely divorce lawyer in new BBC drama The Split Credit …
'Believe in yourself'
City's women runners celebrate anniversary with a fitathon
Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw Demands Her Hair Remain Curly In Films for Mixed-Girl Representation
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!