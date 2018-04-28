 Is Tuesday May 1, 2018 Public Holiday In Nigeria? – Worker’s Day — Nigeria Today
Is Tuesday May 1, 2018 Public Holiday In Nigeria? – Worker’s Day

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018, as a public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Workers’ Day. The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), who disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, congratulated Nigerian workers on their loyalty, the strength of character, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to building a greater Nigeria. […]

