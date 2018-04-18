 Is William Bill Roache Really Dead? — Nigeria Today
Is William Bill Roache Really Dead?

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Rumours are flying around all over the internet that Veteran is English actor, William Bill Roache, who has played Ken Barlow in the soap opera Coronation Street since its first episode on 9 December 1960 is dead. We have authoritatively confirmed that William Bill is still much alive & in good condition. The Classic Oldies facebook […]

