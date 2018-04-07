 Isah Hussaini: Top 3 finish still possible for Niger Tornadoes - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Isah Hussaini: Top 3 finish still possible for Niger Tornadoes – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Isah Hussaini: Top 3 finish still possible for Niger Tornadoes
Daily Trust
Niger Tornadoes enterprising left-full back, Isah Hussaini has said with the recent return to form of his club, they can end the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League among the top three clubs. He spoke to SHOT! on how on his blossoming career
Can Rangers Record First Win In Minna?Independent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.