Isimba contractor offers free medical service — Nigeria Today

Isimba contractor offers free medical service

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | China International Water and Electrical Corporation (CWE), the contractor of the 183MW Isimba Hydro power project, has concluded its third and last free medical activity ahead of the official completion of the power dam later this year. Held on March 23 in Kayunga Town Council, the free medical camp saw 11 special doctors of Chinese origin offer free medical services to over 500 patients suffering from different diseases. CWE’s Wang Yongtian said they sunk in over Shs 30mn in the exercise which is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility that was embedded in its contract with the government of Uganda. Yongtian added that the free service was in the exchange of the good cooperation that the people of Kayunga have demonstrated since the project began.

The Public Relations Officer for Isimba HPP, Jonan Kiiza, who spoke on behalf of the project overseer, the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL), said that they would continue to offer similar services to the people of Kayunga even when the project is completed and handed over to them (UEGCL) to manage on behalf of government.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Isimba contractor offers free medical service appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

