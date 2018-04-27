 Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution of Iraq 'Election Advocators' - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today
Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution of Iraq ‘Election Advocators’ – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Islamic State Releases Video Showing Execution of Iraq 'Election Advocators'
U.S. News & World Report
(Reuters) – Islamic State's Amaq News Agency released a video on Friday showing what they said was Islamic State militants shooting "two advocators" for next month's Iraqi parliamentary elections in the town of al-Tarmiyah, in the Salah al-Din

