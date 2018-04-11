Isoko community decries bad state of Enwhe-Olomoro road — Nigeria Today

Isoko community decries bad state of Enwhe-Olomoro road

Residents of Enwhe community in Isoko South local government area of Delta State have protested against the deplorable state of a two kilometers portion of road at Enwhe-Olomoro road, which had been abandoned by the contactor since 2006.

The protesters in their numbers, matched through the abandoned portion of the road in potholes and rainwater, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Enwhe women cry out for completion of our road,” “Okowa is working, yes we know, but is Enwhe not part of Delta State?” “Enwhe-Olomoro road abandoned since 2006,” among others.

Speaking to newsmen, Comrade Agwonigho Edwin, coordinator of the Concerned Enwhe People Assembly, said the road was awarded by the Niger Delta Development commission (NDDC) to Workson Int’l Company since 2002 but was abandoned in 2006. He noted that the road to Enwhe has been a death trap to the people of the community and other road users.

Also speaking, Comrade Idisi Emmanuel, secretary Concerned Enwhe People Assembly stated that many appeal letters have been sent to NDDC, DESOPADEC and the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, but there has been no response. He said the deplorable state of the road has affected the social and economic lives of residents, which serves as a link road for people coming from Port Harcourt and Bayelsa State.

Enwhe community women leader, Mrs. Helen Okaruefe, said the women are suffering due to additional costs of transportation occasioned by the deplorable state of the road. She noted that many women have lost their pregnancy while pushing truck with farm produce, as the road is not motorable. She warned that if nothing is done before the raining season, the community would be completely cut-off from surrounding communities, while the women will not exercise their franchise in the general elections next year.

When visited, Anthony Onomuefe Efekodha, Ejuzi 2, the Ovie of Enwhe community, confirmed the deplorable state of the road, adding that a portion of it was overrun by the 2012 flood, causing a big gully on the road, which has further endangered the lives of road users. The monarch appealed to the Commissioner of NDDC representing Delta State, Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo, to re-award the road to another contractor, noting that the road has affected the social economic lives of the people.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

