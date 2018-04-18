Israel Marks Its 70 Year Anniversary — Nigeria Today

Israel Marks Its 70 Year Anniversary

Israel marked its 70 year anniversary since inception on Wednesday. Crowds gathered to celebrate its unlikely economic success and military prowess whilst battling a range of political and security challenges. The celebration starts by midnight and marks the anniversary of the proclamation of the state of Israel by founding father David Ben-Gurion. According to the […]

