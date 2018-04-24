 Israel reaches final decision on deportation of Africans — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Israel reaches final decision on deportation of Africans

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Israel has reached its final decision on the plans to deport Africans. The country has decided to shelve plans to deport about 40,000 African refugees. According to Aljazeera, Israel faced fierce criticism from human rights groups for seeking to forcibly deporting tens of thousands of mostly African asylum seekers. The country had until now classified […]

Israel reaches final decision on deportation of Africans

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.