Israel scraps contested plan to deport tens of thousands of African migrants - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Israel scraps contested plan to deport tens of thousands of African migrants
Washington Post
Israel scraps contested plan to deport tens of thousands of African migrants
Washington Post
JERUSALEM — The Israeli government has scrapped a controversial plan to deport thousands of African migrants after a high-court petition filed by human rights groups challenged the plan's validity. The government's announcement Tuesday that it was …
