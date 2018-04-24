 Israel scraps contested plan to deport tens of thousands of African migrants - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Israel scraps contested plan to deport tens of thousands of African migrants – Washington Post

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Israel scraps contested plan to deport tens of thousands of African migrants
Washington Post
JERUSALEM — The Israeli government has scrapped a controversial plan to deport thousands of African migrants after a high-court petition filed by human rights groups challenged the plan's validity. The government's announcement Tuesday that it was
Israel Admits: Plan to Relocate Asylum Seekers Has Collapsed, No Way to Forcibly Deport AfricansHaaretz
Israel scraps plan to expel African migrantsYahoo News
Israel reaches final decision on deportation of AfricansDaily Post Nigeria
The Japan Times –Daily Trust –Los Angeles Times –Business Standard
all 50 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.