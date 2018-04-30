Isreal Prime Minister Netanyahu says has new ‘proof’ of Iran nuclear weapons programme — Nigeria Today

Isreal Prime Minister Netanyahu says has new ‘proof’ of Iran nuclear weapons programme

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he had new “proof” of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme, as the US considers whether to quit a landmark atomic accord that Israel opposes.

The Israeli premier, who has repeatedly called for the accord between world powers and his country’s main enemy Iran to either be altered or scrapped, gave a presentation live on television including videos and slides allegedly exposing Iran’s nuclear dossier.

He said Israel had obtained tens of thousands of files “a few weeks ago in a great intelligence achievement”.

“Tonight we’re going to reveal new and conclusive proof of the secret nuclear weapons programme that Iran has been hiding for years from the international community in its secret atomic archive,” Netanyahu said.

“We’re going to show you Iran’s secret nuclear files.”

Netanyahu alleged Iran’s leaders repeatedly lied about their nuclear ambitions.

He claims the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement does not prevent Tehran from eventually obtaining nuclear weapons and says the lifting of sanctions has increased Tehran’s ability to finance proxy militants in the Middle East.

Netanyahu also wants to see curbs on Iran’s missile programme.

US President Donald Trump has a May 12 deadline to decide on whether or not to walk away from the deal, which he has derided as “insane” partly because its restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities begin expiring in 2025.

Most world powers however say the nuclear deal is working as intended for now and is the best way to keep Iran from acquiring the bomb.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

