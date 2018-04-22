 Issa Getaway! Stephanie Linus & Husband hosted in Abuja on 6th Wedding Anniversary 💕 — Nigeria Today
Issa Getaway! Stephanie Linus & Husband hosted in Abuja on 6th Wedding Anniversary 💕

It was Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus and her husband Linus Idahosa‘s 6th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

To celebrate the day, the couple jetted to Abuja, where they were hosted to an intimate celebration by a friend.

Stephanie shared photos of she and her husband cosying up to each other in Abuja, looking all loved up.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: stephanielinus

